Tourism minister extends condolences to family of Bijoux CEO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has expressed deep regret at the passing of tourism and in-bond trade stalwart, Pishu Chandiram, founder of Bijoux Jewelers.

“I was very saddened to learn about the passing of Pishu Chandiram. I offer my sincere condolences to the Chandiram family and the staff of Bijoux. We will never forget his kindness and invaluable contributions. I pray that the love of those around you provide comfort and peace during this period of grief,” said Bartlett.

The minister, in a statement today, recalled that Pishu Chandiram grew up in the family business, K Chandiram Limited in Kingston and started his work life in 1951 after graduating from St Georges College. With the coming together of in-bond merchants in Montego Bay to construct Shoppes of Rose Hall, in 2007 he joined the group and opened Bijoux's signature store in that centre, Bartlett continued.

Today, Bijoux also operates from the Falmouth Cruise Ship Pier, Island Village in Ocho Rios and in Kingstond.

Bartlett made note of Chandiram's being among some 56 awardees of the inaugural Golden Tourism Day Ball, held last December, honouring those who have provided at least 50 years of service in the tourism industry.

The gala event, the minister said, was organised by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Ministry of Tourism, and will become an annual event that honours industry stalwarts.

“I am so happy we had the opportunity to recently honour Chandiram for his commitment to the tourism industry and in particular the in-bond trade for 67 years. His speech that evening was extremely moving, as it showed his commitment to the industry and the passion he had for nation building,” said Bartlett.