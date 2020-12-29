Tourism minister says 'it's coming back'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says he is confident that the local tourism industry is rebounding, after viewing the figures for the month of December.

Bartlett says that last weekend was the biggest for tourism since the entry of the COVID-19 pandemic, with close to 20,000 visitors, bringing the total for the month, up to Boxing Day, December 26, to 90,515.

The weekly figures for the month read: 18,327 for December 1-7; 21,854 for December 8-14; 34, 484 for December 15-21; and 19,650 for the period December 22-26. The total figure for the period June 15 to December 26 stood at 367,835 visitors.

“It is over 90,000 for the month so far. That's almost feeling like you are coming back. December is a big month, which brings you around 270,000 visitors but, in a COVID situation you are now looking at the possibility of 100,000, which is almost 40 per cent of what we used to do; which means that the industry is back. It's really showing that it is back,” he said.

“The other thing is to look at the numbers, 367,000 up to December 26, which means that you are likely to come up with somewhere around another 177,000 to 180,000, with some luck. So far over US$1/2 billion have been earned, and that's since June 15. That's significant, and the jobs are coming back, too,” he expanded.

Bartlett also noted the positive responses from the US media including CNN which reported visitors insisting their preference for vacationing in Jamaica, which they consider safer because of the process of testing currently involved in allowing visitors to stay in the island and “escape the cold” and the coronavirus threat.

He also attributed the results to the establishment of the resilient corridor, which he noted had helped to boost confidence in Jamaica as a relatively safe destination. The corridor covers the areas of Negril to Port Antonio as well as Kingston and other areas of the south coast.

Balford Henry