Tourism ministry launches free online training for tourism workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Tourism, Ed Bartlett has officially launched free online training for tourism workers.

The initiative, which is being driven by the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), is geared towards assisting tourism workers, who were laid off as a result of the closure of hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the programme, tourism workers are being offered 11 free online courses to hone their skills and improve their qualifications.

The ministry reported that so far, 2,279 users have registered since the programme launched yesterday afternoon, with several candidates placed on a wait-list, given the high demand for specific programmes (such as certification in hospitality team leader, restaurant servers, hospitality supervisor and Spanish).

Speaking after the digital launch, Minister Bartlett said, “We are very proud that the programme is so well-received by our hospitality workers. In fact, the portal crashed moments after our launch, due to the influx of interest, but I am happy to report these technical issues have been addressed.”

The programme is being administered in collaboration the HEART/National Service Training (HEART/NSTA) Trust, who will be offering courses free to candidates and paying all the tutors.

The National Restaurant Association (NRA), the owners of the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), will be offering their signature ServSafe Certification, and the Universal Service Fund (USF) will be supporting individuals who need access to the internet.