Tourism workers welcome reopening of attractions — Bartlett

ST ANN, Jamaica — Employees of some of Jamaica's leading tourist attractions have expressed gratitude to be able to return to work and told Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett that they were eager to be back playing their role in rebuilding the tourism sector.

Bartlett toured attractions in the Ocho Rios area, along the North Coast Resilient Corridor recently.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, the minister heard first-hand, overwhelming expressions of appreciation from workers, who welcomed the recent decision to reopen COVID-19 compliant attractions, effective July 21.

A number of the entities are currently receiving strong support from local patrons, the ministry said.

While awaiting final Cabinet approval for attractions impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic to reopen to international patrons, Bartlett and ministry officials visited Mystic Mountain, Dolphin Cove and Chukka Caribbean Adventures to check their levels of compliance with stipulated protocols and equipment to manage the spread of the virus.

At all three, he was warmly greeted by staff members expressing their excitement to be able to return to work, the ministry said.

Their sentiments were encapsulated by team leader at Chukka, Alicia Green, who said: “We want to thank you for freeing up tourism so we can all have our jobs back.”

“We promise to follow all protocols to remain COVID-free and to have a wonderful time,” she added.

Bartlett underscored that: “We have been opening the industry in a very carefully structured and strategised way” and “we want to ensure also that in the process the jobs come back”.

He also expressed that the partnership between tourism and health was paramount in overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting the importance of health security to the hospitality industry, the minister stressed the need for tourism to be seen as part of the solution.