Tourism working group report to help shape new architecture for subsectors, says Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett has announced that findings from the just concluded Tourism Working Group (TWG) report are ready and will be used to help shape a new architecture for the tourism subsectors.

The ministry said the TWG was set up to review a range of issues within the sector including the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA), work permits, ground transportation and entertainment, among others.

And, the ministry said the intent of the report is to suggest the way forward for the industry and provide a series of recommendations for strong legislative and policy reforms.

Bartlett, who made the announcement yesterday at a TWG meeting said, “We recognise that global changes in the industry have impacted the business arrangements for some of our indigenous players in various subsectors. The report has highlighted the need for us to retro fit and re-examine our own processes and see how our practices and models are faring against the new disruptive business models.”

The ministry said the report includes over 50 recommendations that can assist in informing national policies to build stronger partnerships and support for Jamaican businesses.

“Since we established the TWG, there has been several key meetings with foreign and local stakeholders as well as research on other tourism destinations to understand their policy framework. This is with a view to creating a new architecture that will help build capacity for our suppliers to compete more effectively in an ever changing industry so they can do more and earn more,” Bartlett said.

Co-chairman of the TWG, Wilfred Baghaloo anticipates that “the next phase of the project will involve consultations among the various ministries and enactment of policies at the local level. Thereafter, there may be meetings with international representatives to discuss the way forward.”

Meanwhile, the minister noted that the findings would be reviewed thoroughly and a number of consultations would take place with relevant stakeholders before the findings are released to the public and any action is taken.

He expressed gratitude to the team, which is chaired by Tourism Linkages Council head and Hotelier, Adam Stewart, as well as members such as prominent business leaders, Michael McMorris and Godfrey Dyer, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association President, Omar Robinson and Senior Executive, Nicola Madden-Greig, and President of the Jamaica Cooperative Automobile and Limousine Services, Brian Thelwell.

The ministry added that other members included: Jamaica Vacations, Chairman, Bert Wright; National Craft Traders and Producers Association, President, Melody Haughton-Adams; Tourism Product Development Company, Executive Director, Dr Andrew Spencer and representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Ministry of Labour and Social Security; Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, and the Ministry of Tourism.