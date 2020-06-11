Tourists coming in will be tested, minister says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that all tourists and Jamaicans arriving in the island after June 15 will be tested for COVID-19.

This is a reversal of the initial decision that was taken by the Government for tourists to only submit to voluntary testing.

Dr Tufton said testing will be done to understand and manage the risk profile of visitors.

“I don't think anything has changed. I know that there has been some speculation or utterances that suggest that we were going to take a particular route, but I think based on the advice and the assessment, the decision has been to appreciate the risk a little more and then from there to make some more concrete decisions based on information,” the minister said.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett earlier said some 70 flights are expected to arrive in Jamaica between June 15 and 30, bringing about 5,000 to 6,000 visitors.

The minister said a 'resilient corridor' will be established from Negril through to Port Antonio and will include all properties on the seaward side of the corridor for these arriving tourists.