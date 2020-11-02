Tourists fined in Bermuda as minister warns quarantine dodgers

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Health Minister Kim Wilson sent a warning to people tempted to breach strict quarantine regulations after two visitors from the United States were fined in Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Her warning came as Bermuda recorded a sharp jump of seven new COVID-19 cases in the space of three days, taking the island's confirmed total to 206.

Speaking after the visitors broke isolation on Sunday to go to a wedding, Wilson said “although it is disappointing that two of our visitors broke their quarantine requirements this weekend, I commend the outcome of today's court decision.

“The prosecution of these individuals demonstrates that Bermuda takes the protection of our borders and the health of our people extremely seriously. I greatly hope that further breaches will not occur and potential offenders are now dissuaded from such actions,” she added.

The two visitors, who have tested clear so far, were fined US$2,500.

A government spokeswoman said the Crown had asked for a fine of US$3,000 to be paid by the defendants who appeared in court today.

“The defendants stated they didn't mingle with anyone during the gathering,” the spokesman said.

The seven confirmed cases were among 2,561 test results that came back to health officials between last Friday and Sunday. More than 85,000 tests have been carried out so far.

Four of the cases – one a visitor and three returning residents – came on the British Airways flight from London last Tuesday. All tested positive on their day four checkup.

One was a visitor from Boston who arrived on a JetBlue flight last Saturday. Another came in on the American Airlines flight from Miami last Thursday.

One arrived on the BA flight from London last Tuesday who displayed symptoms of COVID-19, but tested clear on the arrival test and the day four test, officials said.

There are 21 active cases, all of whom came in from overseas, made up of 13 returning residents and eight visitors. Nine people have died from the disease here.