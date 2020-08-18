Tova Hamilton gets strong support
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for the Trelawny Northern constituency Tova Hamilton was nominated at the Falmouth Town Hall a short while ago.
She was accompanied inside the nomination centre by JLP councillors from the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, and a few supporters.
Scores of JLP supporters gathered near the historic Falmouth courthouse where their candidate was being nominated.
Hamilton is contesting the seat which is currently held by Victor Wright of the People's National Party (PNP).
Wright is expected to be nominated at 1:00pm.
The PNP has controlled the Trelawny Northern constituency since 1989.
Horace Hines
