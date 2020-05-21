Towing companies warned against overcharging

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is urging towing companies contracted to lift vehicles seized by the authority to desist from overcharging customers.

The authority said it has received a number of complaints that some towing companies have been attempting to charge higher than the approved rates.

“Where this has been proven, the wrecker companies have been directed to charge the prescribed fees,” the Transport Authority said in a statement.

Going forward, the authority said, once proven, companies that charge higher than the approved fees will be suspended from lifting vehicles seized by the authority.

The approved wrecker fees are as follows:

• For towing under a five-kilometre radius, $8,000 for motor cars and $15,000 for coasters and hiace buses;

• For distances over the five-kilometre radius, $400 per kilometre for all vehicles; and

• No key towing is $3,000 for all vehicles.

Customers who believe they have been charged excessive wrecker fees should contact the transport authority toll free at 1-888-991- 5687 during the hours 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily or Whatsapp details to 876-551-8196.