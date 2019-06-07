Towing of PPVs to be discontinued — Montague

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, says the placing of public passenger vehicles (PPV) belonging to operators who commit an offence, on wreckers, is to be discontinued.

Montague, who met with members of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) yesterday at the offices of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, said the practice is an injustice to PPV operators.

“When a doctor commits an offense in his profession, he is issued a fine, they do not take away his medical kit, so why should a taxi operator when he commits an offense, we take his vehicle, the tool of his trade?” he noted.

According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting was held to clarify announcements made on Tuesday during the minister's Sectoral Debate presentation.

Issues discussed in the meeting include the takeover service, amendments to the Transport Authority Act and the adjustment to the proposed plan to have mandatory tracking for all PPVs.

The minister also mentioned that the GPS tracker requirement for PPVs is being modified.

Effective April 1, 2020, all vehicles operated in the sector must be fitted with a tracker. New applicants however, must be fitted with one starting immediately.

“The owners will not be required to provide the constant feed to the Transport Authority as was initially proposed. The owners must make the information available to the Transport Authority and the police or any other authorised body if needed. The owner is required to keep the feed for 30 days,” the ministry explained.

Meanwhile, Montague reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the transport Industry into a viable industry.

“We have to observe both the good and the bad. We cannot continue to allow the industry to be defined only by the negative. That is why I am working hard to lift the image of this Industry,” he said.

At the same time, he encouraged the operators to report the “bad eggs” in the sector through the use of the Transport Authority Whatsapp line 876-551- 8196 and through the 'Drive Safe App' available in the Google Play Store.