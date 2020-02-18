Town hall meetings to discuss JPS rate hike

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it will be hosting a series of town hall meetings in March as part of its public consultations on the 2019-2024 Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) tariff application.

The energy company's proposal for a rate review was resubmitted and accepted on December 30 last year, after initially being rejected by the OUR for lacking vital information. The proposal could see residential customers hit with a more than 17 per cent increase on their bills.

The OUR said it has until May 12 to issue a decision on the resubmitted application.

Director of Consumer and Public Affairs at the OUR, Yvonne Nicholson, said consultation is an important process in the assessment of such applications.

“It provides us with another opportunity to hear first-hand from residents about the critical utility issues they are having with their service provider. We urge residents to attend these meetings and hear directly from JPS executives what they are asking for in terms of rates and about other issues,” she said.

As part of its review, the OUR will be holding meetings with residents in eight parishes.

St Elizabeth – Sharon Baptist Church, Santa Cruz – March 10

Manchester – Manchester High, Mandeville – March 11

Clarendon – St James Methodist Church Hall, May Pen – March 12

Kingston and St Andrew – Pembroke Hall High School – March 17

Westmoreland – Negril Community Centre – March 1

St James – St John's Methodist Community Action Centre, Montego Bay – March 19

St Catherine – José Marti Technical School – March 23

St Mary – St Mary Municipal Corporation, Port Maria – March 25