Trade Board Ltd says it is working to clear backlog

Kingston, Jamaica— The Trade Board Limited (TBL) says that as of Wednesday September 2, it had cleared approximately 30 per cent of its permit applications backlog.

The TBL said it had identified 1,000 permit applications that were outstanding and is working to clear the backlog as soon as possible.

“We are clearing the older applications first,” the TBL said.

“We are reminding applicants whose applications are in query because of incomplete documentation, to submit their outstanding documents to allow for processing and approval,” it added.