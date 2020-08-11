Trade Board closes for sanitisation

KINSTON, Jamaica— The Trade Board Limited (TBL) says its Kingston office, located on the Air Jamaica Building, is closed for sanitisation.

In a statement today, the TBL did not specify whether the action was due to a positive or suspected COVID-19 case among its staff or clients, only that it was informed by the Jamaica Property Company Limited of the prompt exercise to be undertaken today.

The agency also said that all staff members were sent home and will stay at home until further communication is received from the Jamaica Property Company Limited.

Jamaica Property Company Limited owns the office space from which TBL operates.

“As such, the TBL office will be reopened when it is safe to do so,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, trade administrator/CEO of the Trade Board Limited, Douglas Webster, urged the public to obey the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID-19 protocols and wear masks, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.

TBL is encouraging its customers to channel enquiries to the organisation's general email account via info@tradeboard.gov.jm.