Trade Board commits to clearing permit backlog

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Trade Board Limited says it has deployed additional resources to address the backlog in the processing of permits and is committing to clearing it over the next seven to 14 days.

In a release today, the board apologised to customers for the significant delays experienced with the processing of permits amid the recent conversion from the Trade Board Information System (TBIS) to the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) platform.

It said the outstanding permits will be processed in the order in which applications were made, with older applications being given priority.