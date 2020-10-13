Trade Board reports clearing of permit backlog

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Trade Board Limited (TBL) says the import/export permit backlog, due in part to hiccups related to the start-up of the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) portal, has been cleared.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw had made a commitment to have it cleared by Friday, October 9, 2020.

"The Government of Jamaica remains committed to improving business efficiency for which e-trade is an important feature,” said Shaw.

“The measures put in place at the Trade Board Limited will enable faster processing of licences and permits, and decreased costs due to a reduction in delays and much greater predictability,” he added.

Over 6,000 permits have been approved through JSWIFT since its inception on June 22, 2020.

Shaw said importers and exporters have since been reporting a shorter turnaround time for the processing of permits.