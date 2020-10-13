Trade Board reports clearing of permit backlog
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Trade Board Limited (TBL) says the import/export permit backlog, due in part to hiccups related to the start-up of the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) portal, has been cleared.
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw had made a commitment to have it cleared by Friday, October 9, 2020.
"The Government of Jamaica remains committed to improving business efficiency for which e-trade is an important feature,” said Shaw.
“The measures put in place at the Trade Board Limited will enable faster processing of licences and permits, and decreased costs due to a reduction in delays and much greater predictability,” he added.
Over 6,000 permits have been approved through JSWIFT since its inception on June 22, 2020.
Shaw said importers and exporters have since been reporting a shorter turnaround time for the processing of permits.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy