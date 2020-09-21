Trade board closed today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Trade Board Limited has advised that its 72 Harbour Street office in Kingston is closed for sanitisation today, Monday, September 21, 2020.

It will re-open tomorrow, Tuesday.

In the interim, the board said it may be reached via email at: info@tradeboard.gov.jm.

The Trade Board used the opportunity to remind its customers to adhere to the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID-19 infection prevention and control protocols.

We regret any inconvenience the closure may cause.