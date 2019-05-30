Traffic along Brunswick Ave in Spanish Town reduced to single lane

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists in Spanish Town, St Catherine to use alternative routes to Brunswick Avenue where possible, as drainage improvement works are currently being carried out near Young Street.

NWA said a defective drain grating is being replaced along the roadway, resulting in the traffic restrictions.

Motorists approaching Brunswick Avenue from the direction of Eltham Park should use Young Street while those travelling from Brunswick Street are to utilise the extreme left side of the roadway.

NWA said activities on the $5-million project will continue into tomorrow, with installation of the new grating, following which the roadway will be reopened to the normal two-way flow of traffic.

The project also entails the rehabilitation of sidewalks as well as the construction of some amount of kerb and channel.