Traffic along Brunswick Ave in Spanish Town reduced to single lane
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists in Spanish Town, St Catherine to use alternative routes to Brunswick Avenue where possible, as drainage improvement works are currently being carried out near Young Street.
NWA said a defective drain grating is being replaced along the roadway, resulting in the traffic restrictions.
Motorists approaching Brunswick Avenue from the direction of Eltham Park should use Young Street while those travelling from Brunswick Street are to utilise the extreme left side of the roadway.
NWA said activities on the $5-million project will continue into tomorrow, with installation of the new grating, following which the roadway will be reopened to the normal two-way flow of traffic.
The project also entails the rehabilitation of sidewalks as well as the construction of some amount of kerb and channel.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy