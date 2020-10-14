Traffic backed up after road collapses on Washington Boulevard

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Traffic is backed up for miles this evening, after a section of the road on Washington Blvd, near Weymouth Drive, collapsed earlier today.

The National Works Agency says the area is closed to vehicular traffic due to a major failure in the road embankment caused by a defective pipeline.

Westbound traffic is now being rerouted and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as significant delays are being experienced, the NWA said.