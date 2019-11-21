Traffic changes, advisory for JLP conference Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), a short while ago issued an advisory to members of the public who will be attending the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Annual Conference at the National Arena on Sunday, November 24.

The JCF reminded that no firearms, drugs, knives, ice picks, machetes, long umbrellas, glass bottles or any other items that can be used to cause serious harm or injury, will be allowed inside the venue.

The police added that no vending will be allowed outside of the designated areas and no provision will be made for the storage of prohibited or restricted items at the venue.

WARNING TO MOTORISTS

The JCF cautioned motorists that all provisions of the Road Traffic Act will be strictly enforced. In particular, drivers are warned not to allow passengers to hang from the doors of motor buses, sit on top of motor vehicles, or have any part of the body protruding from the motor vehicles.

Drivers are also urged to ensure that they obey the speed limit and desist from dangerous and careless driving on the roads.

TRAFFIC CHANGES

The JCF advised that several traffic changes will be implemented beginning at 8:00 am on Sunday, to facilitate the smooth staging of the event. They are as follows:

BEFORE THE EVENT

At 8:00 am, Arthur Wint Drive will be one way easterly towards the National Stadium. Motorists travelling from this direction will turn left onto Roosevelt Avenue, right on to Stanton Terrace, right on Mountain View Avenue, right on to Arthur Wint Drive and into the car park.

Only vehicles with VIP passes will be allowed to enter Roosevelt Avenue towards the National Stadium.

Only people attending the event will be allowed to enter Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue.

There will be no through way along Arthur Wint Drive between gates E4 to the Bob Marley Statue at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue. The area will be sterile and available only to pedestrian traffic.

Residents from Stadium Gardens will be able to leave and enter the community by using Arthur Wint Drive as a one way heading easterly only.

PARKING

VIPs will enter through gate E1, E10 and Indoor Access and park in that general area. Regular attendees will park in the general parking area, which will be accessed via gates E4- E8 and the KSAC Car Park across from the Stadium Car Park.

No parking will be allowed on the following roads: Roosevelt Avenue, Arthur Wint Drive, Latham Avenue, Stanton Terrace, and Mountain View Avenue.

In addition, motorists will be asked to position their vehicles facing the directions where the traffic will flow after the event to assist with traffic flow after the event.

AFTER THE EVENT

Arthur Wint Drive will be one way westerly from gate E4 towards Tom Redcam Avenue.

Roosevelt Avenue will be one way northerly towards Stanton Terrace.

Arthur Wint Drive from E5 will be one way easterly towards Mountain View Avenue.

Latham Avenue will be one way north-westerly towards Old Hope Road.

Motorists travelling on North and Central Avenue towards Arthur Wint Drive will only be allowed to turn right on to Arthur Wint Drive.

For about 45 minutes after the event, residents of Stadium Gardens will be able to exit the community by turning left on to Arthur Wint Drive but will not be able to enter or re-enter the community.