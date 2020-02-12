Traffic changes being implemented in Corporate Area

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says in a bid to improve the movement of traffic in the Corporate Area, it will be implementing traffic changes and restrictions as part of the Hagley Park Road and Constant Spring Road improvements.

The NWA said that one such change is the restriction of left and right turn movements from Hagley Park Road onto Keesing Avenue, which will now accommodate only one way traffic.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that markings and signs have already been implemented to reflect that Keesing Avenue will now allow two lanes of traffic travelling towards Hagley Park Road.

Shaw added that motorists wishing to access Keesing Avenue can do so from the direction of Waltham Park Road. According to the NWA, similar changes will be implemented along Elspeth Avenue in coming weeks.

“Movement from Central Avenue onto Constant Spring Road will also be restricted, and while it will remain a two way corridor, traffic will only be able to access the roadway from Constant Spring Road. Motorists travelling along Central Avenue with the intent of accessing Constant Spring Road will be able to do so via West Avenue,” Shaw stated.

In the meantime, the NWA is also reviewing traffic changes and restrictions that were implemented as part of the closure of the Three Miles Intersection during the execution of the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project.

Shaw also stated that outside of these changes discussions are now underway in relation to the movement of traffic within the Half Way Tree area.