Traffic changes for Christiana, Santa Cruz

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says beginning Monday, December 14 the flow of traffic on some main streets in the towns of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth and Christiana, Manchester will be altered in an effort to better facilitate the anticipated increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic expected in both town centers as Christmas approaches.

The NWA said beginning Monday, Main Street in Santa Cruz will operate as a one-way flowing in a westerly direction between Coke Drive and Retirement Road.

Motorists travelling from Black River and Savanna-la-Mar towards Santa Cruz will be redirected onto the Santa Cruz bypass.

The one-way will remain in force between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Mondays to Saturdays until Monday, January 4, 2021.

Motorists will use Retirement Road or the Santa Cruz bypass when travelling from Lacovia to Malvern.

Since left turns from the bypass onto Main Street will no longer be permitted, the NWA said, motorists wanting to enter Santa Cruz from the direction of Malvern will have to do so by way of Institution Drive.

Meanwhile, the agency said a section of Main Street in Christiana will be converted to one-way between Apple Tree Plaza and the Christiana police station flowing in a northerly direction towards Christiana High School.

Motorists will not be able to turn right from either Webb Road or Wildman Street onto Main Street as a result of the one-way flow.

The Christiana School road will provide access for those wanting to enter the bypass or the town centre, including motorists travelling from Trelawny.

Additionally, the NWA said, no left turn will be allowed from Jones Lane, Azan Lane or Moravia Road onto Main Street.

Christiana's one-way system will be in effect for 24 hours each day, until Monday, February 1, 2021.