Traffic changes this Sunday for Seaga's funeral

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the public are being advised that there will be traffic changes along major thoroughfares on Sunday, June 23, to facilitate the State funeral for the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

The funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive, Kingston, commencing at noon, with interment to follow at National Heroes Park.

The police have advised that there will be road closures, limited access and traffic diversions for the funeral service and burial.

South Camp Road between Merrion Road in front of the Traffic Court and East Queen Street and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. Only persons attending the funeral will have access.

Jamaica Urban Transport Company (JUTC) buses and the general traffic travelling from Up Park Camp will be diverted onto Merrion Road to use Upper Elletson Road – Victoria Avenue – East Queen Street on their outward journey.

Traffic travelling from the direction of East Queen Street or Victoria Avenue intending to use South Camp Road will not be allowed.

JUTC buses that normally use South Camp Road will instead travel along Victoria Avenue – Upper Elletson Road – Merrion Road back on to South Camp Road. The general public, however, will use whichever road is applicable.

North Street between South Camp Road and Church Street and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic; access will only be given to motorists attending the funeral.

East Street will be closed between North Street and South Heroes Circle and all roads leading on; and Duke Street between Charles Street and South Heroes Circle and all roads leading on.

In addition, Marescaux Road between Caledonia Road and Duke Street at South Heroes Circle and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Buses will be at the National Heroes Park to shuttle mourners to the funeral.

Residents of Allman Town and Kingston Gardens are to exit and enter their communities by using Arnold Road, with special accommodation to be made in cases of emergency.