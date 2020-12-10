Traffic cop dies in crash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police officer assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch has succumbed to injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision this morning.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the policeman, identified as Constable Fabian Morrison, was struck from his motorcycle near the intersection of Camp Road and Arnold Road in Kingston.
According to a statement from the Police Federation, he was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he died.
