Traffic diversions along Constant Spring Road this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says a section of Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of West Kings House Road, will be close over the weekend.

The NWA said the closure, which begins at 4:00 pm today, is to facilitate the switching over of the National Water Commission's (NWC) existing potable pipeline system to the newly installed system.

The new pipelines were laid as part of the now substantially completed Constant Spring Road improvement project. The road is scheduled to be reopened on Sunday, April 26 at 6:00 pm.

NWA said that the pipeline interconnection will include excavation works and will impact traffic travelling along Constant Spring Road, between Dunrobin Avenue and the Red Hills Road interchange. Resulting from this, traffic travelling along Constant Spring Road towards Half Way Tree will be diverted onto West Kings House Road then along Waterloo Road. Traffic travelling from Red Hills Road towards Half Way Tree and from West Kings House Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will not be impacted.

Motorists are being urged to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag-persons and use alternative routes where possible.