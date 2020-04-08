Traffic diversions along a section of Constant Spring Road
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A section of Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of Eastwood Park Road, will be closed for two days starting Thursday at 10:00 pm.
The road is scheduled to be reopened on Saturday, April 11 at 9:00 pm.
According to the National Works Agency (NWA), the closure is to facilitate the switching over of the National Water Commission's (NWC) existing potable pipeline system to the newly installed system.
The NWA said the new pipelines were laid as part of the now substantially completed Constant Spring Road improvement project.
NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw said that the pipeline interconnection will include excavation works and will impact traffic travelling along Eastwood Park Road.
As a result, traffic travelling along Eastwood Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will be diverted, in the vicinity of Red Hills Road, onto one lane of the southbound corridor of Constant Spring Road, and returned to the northbound corridor in the vicinity of West Kings House Road.
Shaw said that similar works are intended for the southbound corridor of Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of West Kings House Road. He said the public will be duly notified once those plans have been finalised.
