Traffic lights down at Passagefort Drive/Waterford Parkway intersection
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists that the traffic signals at the Passagefort Drive/Waterford Parkway intersection in Portmore, St Catherine are currently out of use and as such they should proceed cautiously.
The NWA said the traffic signal equipment at the location was damaged as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Saturday.
Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson said the agency has already undertaken an assessment of the damage; however, it is still too early to say when repair works will begin to replace the impacted control cabinet.
Until the traffic signals are restored, no one has the right of way under the circumstances, the agency said, adding that all motorists should come to a full stop on approach of the intersection.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy