Traffic lights down at Passagefort Drive/Waterford Parkway intersection

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists that the traffic signals at the Passagefort Drive/Waterford Parkway intersection in Portmore, St Catherine are currently out of use and as such they should proceed cautiously.

The NWA said the traffic signal equipment at the location was damaged as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Saturday.

Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson said the agency has already undertaken an assessment of the damage; however, it is still too early to say when repair works will begin to replace the impacted control cabinet.

Until the traffic signals are restored, no one has the right of way under the circumstances, the agency said, adding that all motorists should come to a full stop on approach of the intersection.