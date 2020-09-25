Traffic on Waterloo Road to be reduced to single lane on the weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that sections of Waterloo Road in St Andrew will be reduced to single lane traffic this weekend.
The NWA said this is to facilitate pothole patch and repair works on some of the worst-affected sections of the roadway.
The agency said the work, which will be carried out between the Hope Road and West Kings House Road intersections, will begin at 9:00am tomorrow, September 26 and continue all day on Sunday, September 27.
Communications Manager at the NWA Stephen Shaw, warned that the works will result in delays and encouraged motorists to use alternative routes, where possible.
The NWA said the activities are being carried out as part of it's Second Quarter Hot Mix Patching Programme for Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas. The programme is valued at some 40 million dollars.
Motorists who are planning to use Waterloo Road at the weekend are being reminded to obey the instructions of flagpersons and posted warning signs during the period of works.
