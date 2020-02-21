Traffic restrictions for Junction Road in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says traffic restrictions will be implemented during the next two weeks as work continues along the Junction Road at Georgia and Broadgate in St Mary.

Starting Tuesday, February 25 motorists will be able to use the Junction Road between Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge up to 9:00 am and after 4:00 pm each day.

During the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm, NWA said motorists can opt to use the roadway through Grandie Hole, which is in good driving condition. NWA noted that the North/South highway also remains an alternative.

The agency said the travel restrictions will apply on all public holidays and weekends that fall within the period and will remain under review and could be adjusted if required.

NWA said that following the two-week period, the improved two-kilometre section of the corridor between Agualta Vale and the Westmoreland Bridge will be put into full service.

The agency added that tidying up works will be carried out along the stretch and the roadway temporarily marked.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said works will be done at Broadgate to complete the removal of an embankment which overhangs the roadway.

Shaw explained that this is to create the space required for the new road.

He said Broadgate remains a delicate space to work due to its very unstable shale hillsides noting with concern recent media reports of the purported impact of the activities on some road users.