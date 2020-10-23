Traffic restrictions in sections of St Ann
ST ANN, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that vehicular movement along the main road from Greenwich Park to Davis Town in St Ann has been restricted.
The agency said it has commenced emergency works to repair damaged gratings in the community of Steer Town.
Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw said that the road, which is part of the designated route for heavy duty vehicles, has been reduced to single lane in the vicinity of the bridge.
The emergency repairs are scheduled to continue until Sunday when the road is slated to be fully reopened.
Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution in using the Steer Town corridor at this time and to obey the instructions of posted signs.
