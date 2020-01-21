Traffic signals at Old Harbour Road intersection out of operation
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists to exercise caution as they approach the Old Harbour Road/Hartlands Road intersection in Innswood, St Catherine as the traffic signals at the location are currently out of operation.
The NWA said the signal cables that enable the lights to function were recently damaged by a field fire.
NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw said the repair will require an extensive length of new signal cables and a signal head; however, the parts are currently in low supply which may delay restoration works.
The NWA said in recent times several of its traffic signals islandwide have been affected by malicious or uncontrolled fires, power supply issues and motor vehicle impact.
The agency said the lights are scheduled to be repaired soon.
In the meantime the NWA is reminding motorists to treat affected intersections as four-way stops with the motorist who approaches the location first having the right of way to enter the intersection.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy