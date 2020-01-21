Traffic signals at Old Harbour Road intersection out of operation

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists to exercise caution as they approach the Old Harbour Road/Hartlands Road intersection in Innswood, St Catherine as the traffic signals at the location are currently out of operation.

The NWA said the signal cables that enable the lights to function were recently damaged by a field fire.

NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw said the repair will require an extensive length of new signal cables and a signal head; however, the parts are currently in low supply which may delay restoration works.

The NWA said in recent times several of its traffic signals islandwide have been affected by malicious or uncontrolled fires, power supply issues and motor vehicle impact.

The agency said the lights are scheduled to be repaired soon.

In the meantime the NWA is reminding motorists to treat affected intersections as four-way stops with the motorist who approaches the location first having the right of way to enter the intersection.