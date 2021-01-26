Traffic signals down at Mandela Highway/ north-south toll entrance
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that the traffic signals, located at the intersection of the Mandela Highway and entrance of the north-south leg of Highway 2000 is currently out of service.
This, the agency said, is due to the theft of approximately 130 metres of Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) wire that provides electricity to the traffic signal cabinet.
Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw said the agency's signal technicians, upon inspection, realised that the JPS' twisted wire that supplies power to the cabinet via the pothead was missing.
He said the NWA has since made a report to the JPS regarding the matter.
Shaw said this is the second time that this has occurred at the location as, two years ago, the JPS wire that powers the traffic signals was stolen.
He further advised motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching the location and to pay extra attention to pedestrians who may be using the area.
