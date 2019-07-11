Traffic to be diverted from Barbican Road this weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that it will be rerouting traffic, travelling in either directions west of Acadia Drive, from Barbican Road this weekend to prepare the road pavement along that section of the corridor.
NWA, in a media release today, said the activities, which involve extensive excavation works is scheduled to take place from 9:30 am tomorrow to 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw explained that it will not be possible to accommodate single lane traffic along the area during the period, as the roadway is very narrow.
He said, as a result, eastbound motorists travelling towards Barbican Square from the direction of Grants Pen Roadwill be redirected onto Acadia Drive.
Motorists travelling in the opposite direction are being asked to do so via Oaklawn Drive and Federal Avenue.
Works were recently completed to apply the first lift of asphalt on the newly constructed eastbound lanes between Garth Road and Acadia Drive. Traffic has since been placed on this section of the roadway, NWA said.
Works on the project extension is expected to be completed at the end of summer.
