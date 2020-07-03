Tranquility Bay training facility reopened

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says training at the Tranquility Bay wing of the National Police College of Jamaica in St Elizabeth, has begun.

Dr Chang, who made the disclosure following a tour of the facility this morning, said it is currently being used as a quarantine location for new recruits for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The recruits are expected to remain at the facility for two weeks, where they will be screened and tested for COVID-19, the minister said.

“The facility has seen the construction of six large classrooms and bathroom facilities, procurement of furniture and equipment, to the tune of approximately $139 million,” he noted.

According to Dr Chang, with this new facility, the JCF expects to recruit three batches of trainees, comprising 225 people per batch.

He added, that the police force currently has 12,000 officers; however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the initial target of producing 1200 graduates will not be attained this year.

The minister said the Government is looking forward to acquiring the land the facility is currently on.

He also added that he is satisfied with the conditions of the facility.

“There are minor things to be done, but these will be completed during the course of the fiscal year, as the Government is committed to supporting the JCF in optimising its capacities”, he said.