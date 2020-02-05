Transport Authority, Island Traffic Authority to open new office in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The Transport Authority and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) will tomorrow (February 6) open a satellite office and a retrofitted examination depot on Barracks Road in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

The Authority said that in its bid to improve customer service and provide the public with greater access, it has partnered with the ITA to establish a one-stop shop for testing and licensing of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers.

The partnership led to the construction of the Authority's Savanna-La-Mar satellite office and the renovation of the ITA's offices, at the same location.

According to the Authority, the Savana-La-Mar satellite office is one of three such facilities established to extend the reach of the Authority's services to the parish of Westmoreland. During the 2019/20 licensing period which began on February 18, 2019, the Office said it processed in excess of 3,000 commercial carriers and public passenger vehicles applications combined.