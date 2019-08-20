Transport Authority clarifies 'misinformation' about tracking devices in public passenger vehicles

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Transport Authority is seeking to clarify what it says is misinformation in the public domain regarding the number of companies that may be utilised by public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators to install tracking devices.

According to the Authority, it had initially selected four companies, which met specifically articulated criteria, through which PPV owners could access the services for the installation of their tracking devices.

However, Portfolio Minister Robert Montague, in his sectoral presentation of June 4, advised the public transport sector that owners were now able to obtain tracking devices through any company of their choice, but would be required to provide proof of installation and an activity report, from their tracking system, for the last 30 days, on request by the Authority.

“In keeping with the Honourable Minister Montague's 16 point Transformation Reform Proposal, the Authority is reminding public transport operators that the installation of tracking devices on their vehicles will shortly become mandatory for all public passenger vehicles,” the Authority cautioned in a statement today.