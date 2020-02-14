Transport Authority commences acceptance of applications for PPVs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Authority says it will commence acceptance of new and renewal applications for all categories of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers on Monday, February 17.

The Authority said it will also begin accepting online applications for four categories of public transportation licences.

According to a release, the February start date for the licencing period is to facilitate submission and processing of road licence and commercial carriers applications which expire on March 31.

The company added that it has also been facilitating motor vehicle examinations for public transportation since January 13. Under this early motor vehicle examination facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees are collected at the time of submission of the application.

In the meantime, customers can apply online at www.ta.org.jm for the following categories of Public Passenger Vehicle Licences:

New and Renewal Contract Carriage, Stage Carriage, Express Carriage and Route Taxi licences;

Renewal Hackney Carriages; and

New and Renewal Commercial Carriers may continue to submit applications online

The Authority added that effective February 17, cash payments will no longer be accepted at its head office. Customers may instead use any of the several payment facilities including Paymaster, Bill Express, pay at the National Commercial Bank using bank vouchers, apply online or use debit and credit cards at the office.