Transport Authority commences motor vehicle examinations next week

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it will commence motor vehicle examinations on Monday, January 13 in preparation for the renewal of road licences which expire on March 31, 2020.

According to the Authority, the early start of examinations is to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications come February 17, the start of the 2020/21 Road Licencing Period.

The early commencement of motor vehicle examination is part of the Authority's thrust to provide convenient and efficient service to customers.

Under this facility, the Authority said licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of their applications for renewal of their road licences.

The Authority is therefore reminding the owners of public passenger vehicles, that failure to complete the renewal process by Tuesday, March 31 means that their road licences would become invalid as of April 1.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is reminding customers that effective February 17, the Authority will no longer accept cash payments at the Maxfield Avenue location.

Customers may instead use any of the several payment facilities including Paymaster, Bill Express, pay at the National Commercial Bank using bank vouchers, apply online or use debit and credit cards at the office.

The Authority also reminded all new road licence applicants that they are required to have a tracking device installed on their vehicles as part of the requirement for the granting of the road licence. Existing operators are however not required to have the tracking device installed at this time, the Authority said.