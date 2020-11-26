Transport Authority extends application deadline for route taxis

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Effective today, the Transport Authority is extending the deadline for application intake of route taxi routes, until December 31, 2020.

The authority says the extension was granted based on lobbying from the National Council of Route Taxi Associations which had indicated that several of its members were unable to complete the process in time for the November 20 application deadline.

The authority is urging prospective operators, investors and those operating public transportation services without the requisite road licences to ensure that they legalise their services by December 31 to avoid prosecution.

In the meantime, the authority is reminding prospective applicants to apply through registered route taxi associations only. Prospective applicants are also reminded to refrain from conducting business with individuals purporting to be agents of the authority.