Transport Authority extends deadline for police records
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Taxi operator applicants will have until December 31 to submit their police records following an extension by the Transport Authority.
According to the authority, the extension is to facilitate the appointment system which is now being utilised at the Criminal Records Department.
“As such persons who are desirous of accessing any of 80 re-opened route taxi routes across the island, will have six additional weeks to submit the police records, after the November 20, 2020, closing date for the offer,” the agency said in a statement today.
In the meantime, the Transport Authority urged persons operating public transportation services without the required road licences to ensure that they legalise their services now to avoid prosecution.
The Transport Authority said it will not accept liability for any loss or injury caused to those who do not utilise the official channels of the authority for doing business; if in doubt, prospective applicants should contact the agency at 1-888-991-5683.
