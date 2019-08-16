Transport Authority extends invitation to meet with sector stakeholders
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it has extended an invitation to meet with the presidents of the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO) and the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) on Monday, August 19, to discuss a number of matters relating to the public transport sector.
The Authority, in a release today, said that it has sought to continuously engage stakeholders in the sector and maintain a commitment to open, honest dialogue.
According to the Authority, it is committed to partnering with its stakeholders to ensure that order and stability are maintained within the transport sector.
These discussions, to be held with the main stakeholders, to include Route Taxi Associations and Hackney Carriage Companies, represent the Authority's commitment to continuous consultations with its stakeholders island-wide, the release said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy