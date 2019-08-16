Transport Authority extends invitation to meet with sector stakeholders

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it has extended an invitation to meet with the presidents of the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO) and the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) on Monday, August 19, to discuss a number of matters relating to the public transport sector.

The Authority, in a release today, said that it has sought to continuously engage stakeholders in the sector and maintain a commitment to open, honest dialogue.

According to the Authority, it is committed to partnering with its stakeholders to ensure that order and stability are maintained within the transport sector.

These discussions, to be held with the main stakeholders, to include Route Taxi Associations and Hackney Carriage Companies, represent the Authority's commitment to continuous consultations with its stakeholders island-wide, the release said.