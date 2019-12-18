Transport Authority introducing 'Travel Pal' mobile app in January

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Come January, the Transport Authority will be launching the 'Travel Pal' application (app), which will enable commuters to use their mobile devices to scan the registration plates of units used as public passenger vehicles (PPV), to verify if they are licensed by the agency.

This was announced by Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague during Tuesday's launch of the 'Drive Safe' app at the ministry's offices on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.

Montague said Travel Pal will also allow users to share information on their location with family and friends when using a PPV, “so that if anything happens to you, we can track the vehicle”.

Montague advised that the app will have a panic feature, linked to the police 119 system, “[so that] if you are in the vehicle and something happens, you can hit the button and the police will know exactly where you are”.

Additionally, commuters will be able to rate operators' service or file a complaint if dissatisfied.

Montague said the app is a security mechanism that “gives commuters the tools to make their journeys safer”, adding that “we are empowering [persons] to make wiser decisions in selecting licensed public transportation”.

The initiative is part of the ministry's 16-point plan, geared at reforming the public transportation system.

Montague pointed out that one of the key strategies in the plan is the introduction of digital training, monitoring and enforcement mechanisms geared at formalising the PPV sector, empowering commuters by giving them greater access to PPV-related information and reporting tools, as well as enhancing the Transport Authority's intelligence capabilities for undertaking targeted road-monitoring interventions.

Other measures aimed at enhancing safety on the roadways, which he said are being pursued, include the procurement of driving simulators for placement at motor vehicle examination depots islandwide.

The minister added that the authority has already approved the purchase of some of the simulators, noting that their introduction is aimed at improving the competence of learner drivers.