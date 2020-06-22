Transport Authority lauds taxi operators for not responding to calls for strike

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is lauding public transport operators islandwide, for their commitment to the people of Jamaica by continuing to provide services despite the call for strike action today by President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman.

Managing Director of the Transport Authority, Cecil Morgan said the operators must be commended for considering the plight of the Jamaica people, even as they themselves grapple with similar challenges as a consequence of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Morgan reiterated that the Transport Authority, through the Ministry of Transport & Mining, is committed to facilitating ongoing dialogue with public transportation stakeholders regarding the development of the sector.

Newman recently issued an ultimatum on the Government, declaring that operators would withdraw their service if a fare increase was not granted.

In a statement this morning, the Authority, while acknowledging the need to consider the plight of the public passenger vehicle operators, maintained that given the economic challenges experienced since the last fare adjustment, Jamaicans cannot bear the cost of a fare increase at this time, especially given the effects of the COVID-19 virus on earnings and income.

Additionally, the authority indicated that Newman appears to have misrepresented the sector in his recent pronouncements, as the majority of route taxis associations are against his approach.