Transport Authority moves to address concerns over Govt's Care Programme for the transport sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it is moving to address concerns from some transport operators regarding their eligibility for the general COVID-19 grant under the Government's Care programme rolled out by the Ministry of Finance in April, 2020.

The authority, subsequent to consultation with Transport and Mining Minister, Robert Montague, convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at its Maxfield Avenue office with representatives of the Auditor General and Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

The authority said the meeting identified the technical challenges with the classification of some operators and developed strategies to address the payments of grants to those applicants who, at April 30, 2020 were licences of the Transport Authority, and would qualify for the programme.

Under the We Care programme, owners and operators of public passenger vehicles who were licenced by the Transport Authority up to April 30, 2020 and applied to the Ministry of Finance by June 30, 2020 would qualify for a one off grant.