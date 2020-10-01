Transport Authority moves to address concerns over Govt's Care Programme for the transport sector
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it is moving to address concerns from some transport operators regarding their eligibility for the general COVID-19 grant under the Government's Care programme rolled out by the Ministry of Finance in April, 2020.
The authority, subsequent to consultation with Transport and Mining Minister, Robert Montague, convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at its Maxfield Avenue office with representatives of the Auditor General and Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.
The authority said the meeting identified the technical challenges with the classification of some operators and developed strategies to address the payments of grants to those applicants who, at April 30, 2020 were licences of the Transport Authority, and would qualify for the programme.
Under the We Care programme, owners and operators of public passenger vehicles who were licenced by the Transport Authority up to April 30, 2020 and applied to the Ministry of Finance by June 30, 2020 would qualify for a one off grant.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy