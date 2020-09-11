Transport Authority refutes assertions made by staff member

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is refuting assertions made by one of its members of staff, Martina Edwards, during the mid-day news on Nationwide News Network on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

In a press release this morning, the authority said, “It would have been expected that in the event that a grievance existed, the customary grievance procedures would have been utilized.”

It noted further that, “To this end, the appropriate method for addressing industrial relations matters will be employed by the Transport Authority, to treat with any perceived grievance affecting this and any other employee.”

On the programme, Edwards made the assertions that she has been demoted from her substantive level 5 position to a level 3 position and that she has not been fairly treated in respect of transportation arrangements for Transport Authority's employees in the COVID-19 climate.

She added that she has received post-graduate qualifications, for which she has not been recognised; that there is a policy at the Transport Authority, which indicates that after five years, employees are eligible for promotion and she has been employed to the company for 11 years, without any upward movement.

Additionally, she said that there is a code of silence at the Authority, and that members are victimised for breaking this code.