Transport Authority seeks feedback from public on proposal for Half-Way-Tree centre
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Transport Authority (TA) is seeking feedback from the public on a proposal to route all public passenger vehicles (PPVs) that travel in and out of Half-Way Tree through the Transport Centre.
TA Acting Managing Director, Willard Hylton, said there has been discussion around the matter, which he describes as a “sore point”, for some time.
“Everybody complains about the congestion, so we have been discussing the idea of routing all of the PPVs through the Transport Centre,” he said, adding that the centre is currently underutilised.
The move, Hylton said, would see the relocation of taxis and minibuses off major roadways, travelling through the centre and exiting on to Eastwood Park Road.
He said the idea is not for them to park in the Transport Centre but to drop off, so that the people can board the buses to continue their journey.
“So that is the thinking, free Half-Way Tree by getting them into the centre,” Hylton added.
He pointed out that the design of the centre is to provide an opportunity for commuter exchange, “so if you only have one form of PPV going into the centre, the exchange is not being made where it was intended to be”.
Hylton gave as an example people entering Half-Way-Tree from Papine in a taxi. They are exiting the taxi on the western side of Mandela Park and must make their way across the road in the event that they have to get a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus to continue their journey.
“If we can create the passenger exchange within the confines of the centre, it will make life a lot more convenient for the operators – more orderly – and also for the commuters,” he argued.
Meanwhile, Corporate Communications Manager at the TA, Petra-Kene Williams, said the proposal is currently being discussed with stakeholders.
“We'd love to hear their feedback and we'd love to hear the feedback of the commuting public and general road users as well, because we are aware that the congestion is caused in part by our licencees, so when we are able to structure how the flow of vehicles will go through the centre, it should be a win-win situation for all persons that use the corridor,” she explained.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy