Transport Authority to offer 4-year licenses in 2020 — Montague

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority will be offering four-year licenses to transport operators as of April 2020.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague made the revelation last Thursday during a meeting with transport owners and operators from the western region.

The four-year licenses, Montague said, will include an option to pay annually which will help operators in securing longer term financing from financial institutions and facilitate operators who want to retool or upgrade their fleet.

“This industry is loaded with potential. Jamaica is known for being the first, so let us be the first in transforming this industry into a legacy for future generations,” the minister said.

The meeting, which took place at the Grandiosa Hotel in Montego Bay, involved representatives from various transport groups, including JUTA Tours, JCAL, and MAXI Tours.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was the new policy whereby all vehicles in the sector must be fitted with a tracker by April 1, 2020.

However, Montague emphasised that first time applicants must be fitted with a tracker starting immediately.

The owner will not be required to provide the constant feed to the Transport Authority, but they must make the information available to the Transport Authority, police or any other authorised body if needed. The owner is required to keep the feed for 30 days.

Meanwhile, Montague said people, who have been legitimate in the industry for an extended period of time, should be allowed certain benefits such as easier renewal of licenses and badges.

This discretion by the Transport Authority, the minister outlined should be predicated on 'trust' especially involving operators who have been operating without significant incident with the law, the ministry noted.

In his 2018 Sectoral Presentation, Montague announced a sixteen point transportation reform proposal. Since then he has conducted 11 consultations with various stakeholders to modify the points proposed, the ministry said.

The minister has committed to the operators to return to the west as a part of an island wide series of meetings planned for later this year.