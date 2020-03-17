Transport Ministry pushes back renewal period for road licences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has mandated the Transport Authority to push back the renewal of road licences until April 14, 2020.

This is a part of the continuous effort to monitor and contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The ministry noted that there will be no late fees for this period.

According to the ministry, operators of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers are being provided the additional days to re-licence their vehicles without the usual penalty in order to ease the pressure of these operators as they provide the essential service of public transportation.

Additionally, the transport minister directed the Transport Authority to issue sanitizers from all their offices.

Bulk sanitizers will also be donated to each of the 42 existing taxi and bus association, the ministry said.

Montague said he will also engage all taxi and bus associations so that their members will be a part of the “information army.”

Members will be asked to issue brochures detailing measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus during their daily operations, the minister said.