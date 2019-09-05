Transport group to meet with Montague over fare increase
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) says it is pleased that Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has reopened the window of communication with the public transport sector on the matter of a fare increase.
The TODSS, in a news release, said it is now awaiting a date for a meeting with Montague after receiving written communication in response to a letter sent to him.
“Three hours after a letter was sent to Minister Montague for a meeting a response was received and we now await a date and time and we see this as not only a step in the right direction, but it shows the continued good working relationship we have with the Minister and the Transport Authority” TODSS said in the release.
It said the withdrawal of services by several public transport operators, investors and supporters on Monday was a “direct result of the dramatic shutdown on talks for a fare increase.
“We still hold for a 100 per cent increase in fares but we are willing to revisit the numbers with the minister and his team. While several issues are affecting the sector, our focus at this time is on a fare adjustment,” the group said.
