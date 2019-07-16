Transport operators extend time for PM to assess fare increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Public transportation group, Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), says they have decided to give Prime Minister Andrew Holness additional time to respond to the sector's request for a fare increase after a seven-year wait.

TODSS, threatening to withdraw service, recently called on the authorities for a fare increase as well as dealing with other issues of concern to the group.

According to TODSS, the decision to extend the time for a response was taken at a central executive meeting held at the Half-Way-Tree Primary school on Sunday, where members called for a “ramp up” in public education to create greater awareness “on our cry for a fare increase”.

“The public education campaign will include the placing on record several other issues affecting the sector and the solutions to addressing them but it must be noted that we cannot assure improvement in the sector until government understand that they are the main cause of the indiscipline in the sector and the only solution is not by force but through education and training as also a true adjustment in fares,” TODSS said in a statement.