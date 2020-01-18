Transport operators move to address anti-social behaviour in sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Public transport group, Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) says it will officially launch its '2020 Programme of Action' to promote road safety and reduce anti-social behaviour in the transport sector at a special Church service at the Mountain View New Testament Church of God tomorrow, Sunday, January 19.

Under the theme, 'Order in and outside the Public Transport Sector', the objective of the 11-point action plan is to bring a greater awareness on the importance of order and safety in and outside of the sector through the hosting of 110 major events and activities across the island, TODSS said in a release today.

According to the transport operators, the church service will be attended by Member of Parliament for the area Julian Robinson; Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips; Chief Advisor to TODSS Sharon Hay-Webster, and several industry stakeholders.